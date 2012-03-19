Vizrt and never.no Team Up on Integrated Social TV and Graphics



BERGEN, NORWAY: Vizrt announced that it signed a preferred partnership agreement withnever.no. Under the agreement, both companies will promote and support each other’s products, which together give customers a platform for interacting with audiences in real time via Facebook, Twitter, and second-screen apps, and then displaying the results of those interactions.



The partnership gives never.no access to a growing network of broadcasters that use Vizrt products, while Vizrt gains a way to provide the best social TV solutions to its graphics customers.



“Both companies have a well established international footprint, and by being able to integrate each other’s products, we can offer broadcasters an unprecedented social TV and graphics infrastructure,” said Petter Ole Jakobsen, CTO of Vizrt. “Television producers using the combined system can reach out to their audience via social media or companion apps triggered by actions originating from within the Vizrt tools. This means complex workflows become streamlined, and fewer operators are required.”





