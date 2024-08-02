Vizio WatchFree+ Gets Exclusive Rights to The Women’s Cup

Vizio is jumping into the live sports business with a new deal that will make Vizio WatchFree+ will be the exclusive place to watch The Women’s Cup Summer 2024 Tournament games.

This event marks the first live sporting event hosted exclusively on the WatchFree+ platform in the U.S. It is also a notable example of streaming platforms have been expanding their live sports and illustrates how smart TV manufacturers like Vizio are expanding their content offerings and ad sales efforts.

The Women’s Cup, a prestigious women’s professional club soccer tournament, features top international and U.S. women’s soccer teams, showcasing the global talent in women’s soccer. Eight games will be available exclusively on Vizio WatchFree+ on a dedicated pop-up channel (ch. #1301), available from August 7 to August 19.

This channel will also feature archival games from previous tournaments, game highlights, interviews, and more - enhancing the viewing experience for fans.

The Women’s Cup will showcase the talents of eight exceptional women’s club soccer teams, representing the United States, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa.

“The Women’s Cup aims to reach new audiences and share the power of women’s soccer,” said John Paul Reynal, CEO of The Women’s Cup. “We are proud to name Vizio the exclusive viewing destination for the tournament in the U.S. so that millions will be able to enjoy the best talent and competition from around the world.”

"We are thrilled to be the exclusive home of The Women’s Cup in the United States, highlighting our commitment to showcasing excellence in women’s sports," said Katherine Pond, Group Vice President of Platform Content & Partnerships at Vizio. "Bringing live sports to WatchFree+ is one way that we can celebrate the talent and passion of female athletes while making world-class sports entertainment more accessible to everyone."

