Vizio Adds Fox Sports App and Fox Weather

LOS ANGELES & IRVINE, Calif.—Fox Corporation and Vizio have inked a multi-year expansion of their distribution partnership that will bring the Fox Sports app and add the Fox Weather channel to Vizio WatchFree+.

The Fox Sports app joins Fox’s Tubi, Fox Nation, and Fox Now on Vizio TVs.

The Fox Weather channel joins existing Fox ad-supported channels LiveNOW and Fox Soul on Vizio WatchFree+.

As part of the agreement Vizio Ads will also have access to Fox’s premium inventory for audience-based opportunities with advertisers.

To celebrate the launch of Fox Sports, the companies said that Vizio’s Home Screen will feature a “sports blitz” creative execution highlighting live College Football and NFL games throughout the weekend of November 12-13.

The Fox Sports app is the home for streaming live and on-demand sports from Fox, FS1, FS2, and Fox Deportes.

Every Live Fox Sports game and studio show is available to TV subscribers, making NFL, MLB, NASCAR, College Football, College Basketball, FIFA World Cup, UEFA European Championships, CONCACAF Soccer, MLS, WWE, USFL, and Liga MX, as well as on-demand highlights of top moments from user-favorite shows and leagues all one click away.

Additionally, viewers now have access to even more FIFA World Cup content, with the launch of Tubi’s exclusive FIFA World Cup Linear FAST channel, the companies said.

“We are pleased to extend and expand our long-standing relationship with Vizio as we bring Fox Weather and the Fox Sports app to Vizio users and provide them with greater access to our industry-leading portfolio of news, sports and entertainment,” said BJ Elias, executive vice president, distribution advanced services, Fox Corporation.

“Fox and Vizio have been working together for several years to bring audiences the best in entertainment. We are very pleased that our strategic relationship continues to grow, and our expanded agreement means Vizio users can enjoy a wide range of sports, live events, news and lifestyle programming for years to come,” said Katherine Pond, group vice president of platform content and partnerships at Vizio.

As a result of the deal, Vizio SmartCast users across America can now access Fox Weather on WatchFree+ and Fox Sports app on the Home Screen. Additionally, the Tubi app available on SmartCast now features more than 45,000 movies and TV shows including a growing library of Tubi originals.

Vizio Smart TVs also include support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly onto the big screen.