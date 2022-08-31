Vizio Adds FAST Channels from Scripps

IRVINE, Calif.—Vizio has added four additional free channels from The E.W. Scripps Company to Vizio’s free streaming service, WatchFree+.

The new channels are ION, ION Mystery, Bounce XL and Grit Xtra.

The newly added channels further expand the distribution of Scripps content across Vizio's platform beyond existing free channels such as Newsy and ION Plus and premium streaming apps – Newsy, Court TV and Brown Sugar.

“We are pleased to be working with Scripps to expand their content offering on Vizio, helping us deliver on our commitment to provide endless entertainment options and enhanced consumer experiences,” Katherine Pond, group vice president, platform content and partnerships at Vizio.

Thanks to these popular Scripps channels with some all-time consumer favorite shows, we can offer an ever-wider variety of free programming across genres and interests and bring more options to millions of WatchFree+ viewers.”

“Our growing relationship with Vizio is part of the rapid expansion of our networks into connected TV and free streaming platforms,” said Jeffrey Wolf, chief distribution officer, Scripps Networks division. “Working with Vizio, we are able to reach more consumers and broaden the audience for our very popular brands and wide array of programming that entertains, informs and engages millions of consumers.”