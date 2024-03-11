Vivaro Media To Use Appear X20 Platform For 2024 Summer Olympics

OSLO, Norway—Vivaro Media has selected Appear to support live contribution of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, July 26-Aug. 11, for broadcasters and service providers across Latin America.

The company will rely on Appear’s X20 platform to deliver signals using SMPTE ST 2022-7, SMPTE ST 2110 and NMOS. The X20 platform will replace Vivaro Media’s existing SDI equipment, Appear said.

The deployment builds on a long relationship between the two companies. Most recently, Appear provided live encoding and multiplexing services for the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile, it said.

“Live sporting events are enjoyed by billions of fans globally every year, who expect perfect broadcast coverage. Our positive experience with the Appear X20 and X10 platform, gives us the confidence to further use it in more applications within our network and to deploy it in services for our customers in premium live events worldwide,” said Carlos Jurado, senior director of sales engineering and operations at Vivaro Media.

“The X20’s ability to adapt to our evolving requirements, its compact design, and its flexibility to manage most protocols and interfaces, were key factors in our decision. We are confident that our continued partnership with Appear will enhance our broadcast operations’ efficiency and sustainability, setting new standards for live event coverage.”

The X20 platform offers broadcasters and service providers the ability to facilitate live contribution with advanced remote production and distribution workflows globally. Integration with industry standards, such as HEVC/AVC, ST-2110, JPEG XS, NMOS and high-capacity SRT, combined with a diverse array of processing functionalities, Network Address Translation (NAT), and firewall features, ensures a comprehensive and efficient solution for content delivery, the company said.