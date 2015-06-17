Vitec Ships Portable HEVC IP Decoder
MGW D265
SUNNYVALE, CALIF. – Vitec is now shipping its MGW D265 portable HEVC IP decoder worldwide. The company’s portable HEVC IP encoding and decoding systems offers a turnkey solution for sending video point to point or point to multi-point using half the network bandwidth previously required with H.264 systems for the same video quality.
The MGW D265 is on display at InfoComm 2015, along with Vitec’s hardware-based HEVC encoding appliance, the MGW Ace.
Vitec is a provider of digital video products for broadcast, military, medical, education, enterprise, telco, government, transportation, sports and entertainment customers.
