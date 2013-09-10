Vitec Group acquires Teradek

The Vitec Group has announced it has acquired California-based company Teradek, which will form part of its Vitec Videocom division.

Teradek is a provider of wireless HD video devices and platforms that are used in broadcast contribution and distribution, video production, webcasting and digital cinema. All products are designed and manufactured in the U.S. and are sold internationally.

The acquisition is in line with Vitec Videocom’s strategy to bring forward innovative products and solutions that improve its customers’ operational efficiency. Teradek’s low-cost, easy-to-use solutions sit firmly in the camera peripherals space and contribute to the transmission of exceptional images. Vitec Videocom will promote and sell Teradek’s products and solutions to its wider client-base.

Teradek is a tremendously exciting acquisition for Vitec Videocom. Whether it’s a cinema director seeking an on-set monitoring system, an ENG journalist transmitting breaking news from a challenging environment or a professional videographer live-streaming his client’s ceremony, class or conference, Teradek’s products will enable Vitec to provide an affordable solution for wireless transmission requirements.

Teradek employs approximately 60 people at its offices in Irvine, CA. It was founded in 2008 by Nicol Verheem, a former GE engineer. Nicol will join the Vitec Videocom Divisional Management Team as part of the acquisition. This represents a major step forward for Teradek, which will expand its reach, fuel continued growth and enhance company focus on product innovation.