VITEC Appoints Dowd Its APAC Business Development Director

HONG KONG/SYDNEY—VITEC has appointed Kevin Dowd the company’s regional business development director, APAC. He brings more than 25 years of business development experience across China and the broader APAC region, where he has worked for international technology companies including MultiDyne, Accord Networks, RGB Networks, Broadstream, Haivision, Polycom, deCarta (now part of Uber) and Viewcast.

Jamie Hind, VITEC’s regional director, APAC, welcomed Dowd to the team saying, “It’s an exciting time for us in the region and Kevin brings a huge amount of experience and knowledge with him—we are looking forward to seeing him help drive the long-term success of VITEC across Asia.”

Dowd has directly sold and managed multimillion dollar projects in markets including telecoms, healthcare, military, finance, government, broadcasting, education, and public relations. Having lived in Shanghai and Hong Kong since 1995, the company says he has established a network of some of the largest broadcasters, government agencies, financial institutions and telecommunications service providers in APAC, and at various levels of local and central governments in China and throughout Asia.

Fluent in Mandarin, French and Japanese, Dowd will be based in Hong Kong.