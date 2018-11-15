VITEC Acquires HEVC Encoding Provider Telairity

ATLANTA—VITEC today announced its acquisition of Santa Clara, Calif.-based Telairity, a provider of H.264 encoding solutions. Terms of the purchase were not disclosed.

"Telairity customers have been asking for a compelling reason to upgrade their broadcast links,” said Matt McKee, formerly of Telairity and now VITEC director of broadcast sales. “VITEC HEVC solutions offer the highest levels of network efficiency, video quality, and reliability especially for Digital Satellite News Gathering (DSNG) and contribution applications."

VITEC’s MGW Ace encoder is powered by its own HEVC Gen2+ all-hardware compression chip. The encoder provides best-in-class HEVC video quality up to 4:2:2 10-bit and encoding latency as low as 10ms, the company said.

VITEC will be exhibiting in Booth 500 at the 2018 Government Video Expo, Nov. 28-29 in Washington, D.C.