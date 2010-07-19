VITEC Acquires Focus Enhancements



VITEC Multimedia has announced the addition of another to its group of video industry holdings. It has purchased the Focus Enhancement Systems Group of Campbell, Calif., adding video acquisition video acquisition and management devices to its product lineup.



“The acquisition of Focus’ Systems Group, including its product lines, brand, and key employees, further positions VITEC Multimedia as a worldwide leader in advanced digital video solutions,” said Philippe Wetzel, VITEC’s Multimedia CEO. “In combination with our recent acquisition of Optibase, this acquisition furthers our objective to provide a complete line of advanced digital video solutions to our customers around the globe.”



With the purchase of the Focus Enhancement Systems Group, VITEC Multimedia, based in Chatillon, France, says it is now able to supply equipment for the entire production process from video acquisition to delivery.



