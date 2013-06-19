ViewCast Names David Brandenburg CEO

PLANO, TEXAS— ViewCast says David Brandenburg has been named CEO. He was named chairman in April 2013 and has been both an investor and board member since 2008.



Former President and CEO John Hammock will head the company’s new global accounts initiatives for its media streaming products. Hammock was vice president of sales in 2010, when the company last showed sustained growth and quarterly profitability.



Brandenburg is a former chairman and vice chairman of the board of directors, and former CEO and president of Intervoice. Brandenburg first joined Intervoice in 1990 as chief operating officer after having served as a director since 1989. He was promoted to President of Intervoice in 1991 where he served until December 1994 when he assumed the position of vice chairman of the board until May 1995. He intermittently served on the Intervoice Board, including as chairman until the company was acquired by Convergys in September 2008.



Brandenburg also served as president and CEO of AnswerSoft, Inc. a provider of call center software automation solutions from November 1997 to May 1998, at which time it completed a merger with Davox Corporation. Davox then changed its name to Concerto Software, Inc. and, following a merger with Aspect Communications Corp., is now part of Aspect Software, Inc.



