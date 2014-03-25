Videssence to Introduce LED Fresnels at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Videssence will introduce the Vidnel 050 LED Fresnel with amazing color at 96+ CRI. The optic design provides the single shadow and focusing characteristics essential to Fresnel fixtures while using a fraction of the power of tungsten units. It distributes a soft directional beam of adjustable light and has flicker-free dimming without color shift. Available in tungsten and daylight, the unit is well suited to location shooting.





Videssence will also introduce the Little VID LV050-F, a compact powerful LED package with amazing color at 96+ CRI and tungsten performance. The optic design provides the single shadow and focusing characteristics essential to Fresnel fixtures while using a fraction of the power. It delivers a soft directional beam of adjustable light and offers flicker-free dimming without a color shift.





Videssence will also introduce the Little VID LV050 LED with Fresnel lens, a version that has a stationary beam and permanent barn doors to shield or focus the light intensity. It’s passive heat dissipation design delivers ultra quiet operation. Videssence will also introduce the Facelite 010 LED niche light, a very small, high color rendering LED niche light that’s only 10 watts. It’s designed to boost vertical light levels on subjects’ faces and features to separate them from ambient lighting, and produces a smooth, even wash of light.





The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Videssence will be in booth C3941.