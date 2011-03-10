Videssence introduces See-Me Lites for webcasting

Videssence has introduced portable LED See-Me Lites for broadcasting from one’s desktop via a webcam.

The new lights were designed to produce soft, comfortable, nonglaring, totally indirect lighting. The design provides vertical illumination to faces without blinding the presenter. An additional benefit is that it provides a uniform spread of light and minimizes the contrast between the light from the fixture and the computer screen.

In most personal video conferencing scenarios, lighting in the space surrounding the person is either too bright (many offices) or almost nonexistent (home conferencing). These fixtures are designed to be set up at the monitor to boost the vertical light levels on faces and features to separate the user from ambient lighting.

The See-Me Lite can be ordered as an individual unit with adjusting yoke or as a set with yoke or stand mount. The lightweight fixture with yoke and tilting adjustment may be mounted horizontally to a monitor at the top or vertically on the sides to illuminate the face. An adjustable mounting yoke allows rotation for ease of focus and may be locked into place.

These energy-efficient LED fixtures are supplied with a plug-in Class 2 driver for universal voltage (100V-240V) that plugs into a standard AC outlet. Each 4W LED fixture provides 3000K color temperature using the Sylvania HF2 Narrow Stick. Fixtures are post-painted with a durable TGIC polyester powder-coat textured finish. The units are supplied standard in a protected box allowing for easy transportation to different locations.