Video Equipment Rentals Adds Grass Valley LDX XtremeSpeed

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA— Video Equipment Rentals has purchased six LDX XtremeSpeed 6x ultra-slow-motion cameras, along with companion XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber base stations from Grass Valley.



VER has served the broadcast and A/V market for three decades with offices in the United States, Canada and Europe. LDX XS expands VER’s offerings with 3x and 6x workflows in 1080i and 3x workflows for 1080p broadcasts, with an additional 1X standard-speed “live” output.



LDX XS triple-speed 1080p and 6x ultra-slow-motion operations are fully supported with Grass Valley’s latest fiber transmission system—XCU XtremeSpeed XF Fiber, which is a transmission system that manages the large bandwidth required by LDX cameras. The rack-mounted XCU cradle is fully compatible with the 3G transmission XCUs, which makes the XCU chassis easily removable and transferrable between OB vans, studios or any location.