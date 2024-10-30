Viant Licenses Comscore Data for AI Training

IRVINE, Calif.—Viant Technology said it has expanded its integration with Comscore, enabling Viant to use the audience measurement firm’s data to train ViantAI, which the company bills as the world’s first fully autonomous media buying platform.

The integration will allow ViantAI to leverage site ranking and audience reach data in creating media plans, offering advertisers and agencies the assurance of insights from a respected measurement and analytics partner. ViantAi uses data-driven insights to help clients create and optimize media plans with greater precision and effectiveness in seconds, the company said.

“ViantAI is making AI-as-a-Service a reality for advertisers,” Viant CEO Tim Vanderhook said. “As a strategic enhancement to our robust ViantAI platform, this partnership with Comscore provides an additional layer of reliable third-party data. By training ViantAI with Comscore data, we’re reinforcing our credible AI-powered planning recommendations with trusted rankings and reach data, giving clients the confidence to make informed decisions.”

The expanded collaboration with Comscore is part of Viant’s effort to help its clients create more effective media strategies using AI technologies.

“We're thrilled to integrate the industry's leading audience data with ViantAI, delivering groundbreaking solutions to the market that advertisers can trust,” Steve Bagdasarian, chief commercial officer at Comscore, said. “Our data equips advertisers with essential insights on digital audience reach and site rankings, all seamlessly within the ViantAI platform.”