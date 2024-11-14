Viamedia To Handle Ad Sales for 4 More Service Providers

LEXINGTON, Ky.—Independent digital and linear advertising rep firm Viamedia has signed agreements to manage sales for four new service providers, expanding its reach across Tennessee, Illinois, Kansas and Georgia.

With the new agreements, Viamedia will manage advertising sales operations for Sequachee Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) in Tennessee, MTCO in Illinois, Cunningham Telephone & Cable in Kansas and Hart Telephone in Georgia.

The expansion means Viamedia now manages sales and operations for 76 cable operators across 65 of the top designated market areas (DMAs) nationwide.

“These new partners expand our reach into key markets, enabling us to support local businesses with advanced advertising platforms that were previously beyond their grasp,” Viamedia CEO David Solomon said. “By combining our cutting-edge technology with the dedication these providers have to their communities, we’re making a meaningful impact on local economies and strengthening the connections between businesses and their customers across multiple regions.”

Viamedia offers its clients comprehensive operational management of all aspects of the advertising sales business, including regional and national sales. Its full-service partnerships include immediate deployment of sales tools, training, research, automation and marketing, along with a specialized sales-management team focused on efficiently selling fractionalized market shares with multiplatform insertion capabilities.

