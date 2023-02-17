Viamedia Expands Sales Partnerships

NEW YORK—The cross-media local advertising company Viamedia has announced that it saw significant growth in 2022 as it signed partnerships and expanded its advertising sales representation with 11 new service providers in 2022.

In addition to managed service relationships, Viamedia has established partnerships with numerous service providers, including Adams Cable Service in Carbondale, Pa.; ATC Broadband in Alma, Ga.; College Cable in Nicholasville, Ky; HolstonConnect in Rogersville, Tenn.; Norwood Light Electric & Broadband in Norwood, Mass.; Oklahoma Electric Cooperative in Norman, Okla.; Pioneer Telephone Cooperative in Kingfisher, Okla.; Ralls Technologies in Quincy, Ill.; and Sandhill Telephone Cooperative in Jefferson, S.C.

“Viamedia had many major accomplishments in 2022, not least of which was the milestone number of new partnerships established,” said Madeline Kissel, Viamedia’s vice president of affiliate relations and business development. “We are proud that these agreements will help our new partners unlock fresh revenue streams and offer the latest technologies, tools, and strategies that can maximize business for their clients and advertisers.”

Viamedia’s Network Operations Center (NOC) now provides supporting ad sales teams selling for over 70 MVPDs in 28 states covering 65 designated market areas (DMAs) in the U.S., the company said.

“Viamedia partners have the advantage of bringing more focused viewer targeting and a more engaging, impactful ad experience than ever before,” added Dan Walsh, Viamedia’s Divisional vice president of cross media. “With greater transparency, reporting and insights than previously offered in the local marketplace, service providers can focus on driving revenues for their core business. In addition, we’re committed to helping our partners reduce risk, as well as minimize personnel-related costs and complications, as it relates to ad sales and cross-channel marketing.”