Viamedia Acquires Digital Ad Company LocalFactor

LEXINGTON, Ky.—The independent ad rep firm Viamedia has announced a deal to acquire LocalFactor, a Westport, Connecticut-based, tech-enabled digital advertising company specializing in omnichannel programmatic advertising solutions for large regional and national brands and agencies.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the deal, LocalFactor founder and CEO Evan Rutchik has been named president and chief strategy officer of Viamedia, reporting to Viamedia CEO David Solomon. In this role, Rutchik will drive Viamedia’s strategic vision while continuing to oversee LocalFactor’s operations. He will also join Viamedia’s board, ensuring a seamless integration of LocalFactor’s advanced digital capabilities into Viamedia’s growing portfolio.

The LocalFactor brand will be retained in the marketplace, as a division of Viamedia.

“LocalFactor and Viamedia share two essential traits: a ‘local-local’ marketing philosophy that has served our respective clients well, and a people-first culture that empowers employees to innovate and do their best work for clients,” Solomon said. “By combining LocalFactor’s expertise in omnichannel, locally optimized-data-driven digital campaigns with Viamedia’s expansive linear TV and digital ad infrastructure, we are creating a powerhouse in localized advertising—offering brands unmatched precision and reach across all channels. Additionally, with the strength of LocalFactor’s sales organization, Viamedia’s video service provider partners will benefit from enhanced monetization opportunities and expanded access to top brands investing in premium video inventory.”

The news comes on the heels of numerous Viamedia client additions, making Viamedia the first U.S. ad sales firm to represent more than 100 video service providers, encompassing 75 DMAs.

“Joining forces with Viamedia marks an evolution for LocalFactor and a natural progression of our shared commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and content providers,” said Evan Rutchik, president and chief strategy officer of Viamedia. “With the addition of Viamedia’s exclusive supply and expansive infrastructure, LocalFactor will provide its customers with even more unique premium video-based inventory and customer support, significantly increasing our scale and impact. Together, we are creating an omnichannel ecosystem that optimizes brand reach while driving measurable results.”

Founded in 2021, LocalFactor’s Performance Engine offers advertisers access to every digital channel, with the option to leverage proprietary audience and creative technology to optimize campaigns. At the core of the Performance Engine, is the Geo-Graph, which maps data to geographic micro-localities—unlike traditional device graphs that rely on cookies or device matching—enabling scalable, privacy-compliant audience development and consistent targeting across all channels, devices, and media tactics.

The Geo-Graph seamlessly integrates with LocalFactor’s Attention+ Studio, a creative technology that enhances and repurposes brands’ existing video assets for cross-channel activation and advanced ad delivery, the companies said.

In announcing the deal, the two companies reported that the acquisition would strengthen both companies in a variety of ways, including: