Viamedia Acquires Digital Ad Company LocalFactor
LocalFactor founder & CEO Evan Rutchik named Viamedia president & chief strategy officer
LEXINGTON, Ky.—The independent ad rep firm Viamedia has announced a deal to acquire LocalFactor, a Westport, Connecticut-based, tech-enabled digital advertising company specializing in omnichannel programmatic advertising solutions for large regional and national brands and agencies.
Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
As part of the deal, LocalFactor founder and CEO Evan Rutchik has been named president and chief strategy officer of Viamedia, reporting to Viamedia CEO David Solomon. In this role, Rutchik will drive Viamedia’s strategic vision while continuing to oversee LocalFactor’s operations. He will also join Viamedia’s board, ensuring a seamless integration of LocalFactor’s advanced digital capabilities into Viamedia’s growing portfolio.
The LocalFactor brand will be retained in the marketplace, as a division of Viamedia.
“LocalFactor and Viamedia share two essential traits: a ‘local-local’ marketing philosophy that has served our respective clients well, and a people-first culture that empowers employees to innovate and do their best work for clients,” Solomon said. “By combining LocalFactor’s expertise in omnichannel, locally optimized-data-driven digital campaigns with Viamedia’s expansive linear TV and digital ad infrastructure, we are creating a powerhouse in localized advertising—offering brands unmatched precision and reach across all channels. Additionally, with the strength of LocalFactor’s sales organization, Viamedia’s video service provider partners will benefit from enhanced monetization opportunities and expanded access to top brands investing in premium video inventory.”
The news comes on the heels of numerous Viamedia client additions, making Viamedia the first U.S. ad sales firm to represent more than 100 video service providers, encompassing 75 DMAs.
“Joining forces with Viamedia marks an evolution for LocalFactor and a natural progression of our shared commitment to delivering innovative, data-driven advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and content providers,” said Evan Rutchik, president and chief strategy officer of Viamedia. “With the addition of Viamedia’s exclusive supply and expansive infrastructure, LocalFactor will provide its customers with even more unique premium video-based inventory and customer support, significantly increasing our scale and impact. Together, we are creating an omnichannel ecosystem that optimizes brand reach while driving measurable results.”
Founded in 2021, LocalFactor’s Performance Engine offers advertisers access to every digital channel, with the option to leverage proprietary audience and creative technology to optimize campaigns. At the core of the Performance Engine, is the Geo-Graph, which maps data to geographic micro-localities—unlike traditional device graphs that rely on cookies or device matching—enabling scalable, privacy-compliant audience development and consistent targeting across all channels, devices, and media tactics.
The Geo-Graph seamlessly integrates with LocalFactor’s Attention+ Studio, a creative technology that enhances and repurposes brands’ existing video assets for cross-channel activation and advanced ad delivery, the companies said.
In announcing the deal, the two companies reported that the acquisition would strengthen both companies in a variety of ways, including:
- Expanded Sales and Monetization Capabilities. The LocalFactor sales organization enhances Viamedia’s core business, bringing new brands and stronger monetization opportunities to Viamedia’s video service provider partners. Viamedia brings over two decades of video advertising experience, exclusive access to local households thru video provider partnerships and built out customer success infrastructure and local inventory and audience knowledge and expertise. About 75% of LocalFactor’s revenue is video based, aligning with Viamedia’s core strengths while bringing technological innovation to the monetization of supply.
- Advanced Digital Ad Operations that will be strengthened by a highly skilled team with direct access to top digital ad buying and supply platforms and creative technology.
- Expanded Technology Stack. Integration of LocalFactor’s Geo-Graph and Attention+ Studio technology will provide precise, privacy-compliant audience targeting across micro-localities.
- National Brand Relationships and Seamless Buying Models. The deal adds direct ties with leading agencies and brands, including within GroupM, IPG, and Publicis, further expanding Viamedia’s reach into high-value advertising markets. In addition, LocalFactor’s custom data solutions can be delivered programmatically, ensuring seamless execution within clients’ existing buying models—whether through managed services or self-service.
- The addition of the LocalFactor team and technology also gives Viamedia enhanced digital operations capabilities, a robust national sales arm and proprietary ad-targeting and campaign-reporting technology. The combination creates an integrated advertising ecosystem that leverages LocalFactor’s ability to execute localized, data-driven digital strategies with Viamedia’s expansive linear TV and digital advertising infrastructure. The LocalFactor brand will be retained in the marketplace, as a division of Viamedia.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.