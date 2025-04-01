Comcast Business Closes Nitel Acquisition

PHILADELPHIA—Comcast Business has announced that it has completed its acquisition of Nitel, a U.S. managed services provider headquartered in Chicago, from international private equity firm Cinven.

The acquisition expands Comcast Business’ presence in connectivity, secure networking solutions and advanced technology, and enhances Comcast’s ability to serve enterprise clients, Comcast said.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“The completion of the Nitel acquisition is a significant milestone for Comcast Business. It strengthens our ability to deliver advanced, reliable connectivity solutions and enhances our channel distribution strategy,” said Edward Zimmermann, president, Comcast Business. “By combining these two great teams, we are poised to offer even more robust network, cloud and cybersecurity solutions, empowering enterprises of all sizes.”

Nitel is a network-as-a-service (NaaS) provider, specializing in delivering advanced managed services and connectivity solutions to enterprise customers across the U.S. It provides integrated managed network and security solutions to its 6,600 clients across the country, with a strong focus on mid-size enterprise clients, including those in financial services, healthcare, and education.

Adding Nitel’s comprehensive solutions and specialized cloud-based services to Comcast Business’ advanced connectivity portfolio will provide further growth opportunities, Comcast reported. It will also enable customers to seamlessly manage their operations and networks more securely and efficiently.

“We are excited to officially join Comcast Business and embark on this next chapter together,” said Margi Shaw, CEO, Nitel. “Our team has always been committed to delivering exceptional service, and now, as part of Comcast Business, we will be able to accelerate innovation and provide even more cutting-edge solutions to our customers. The future is bright for Nitel and Comcast Business.”