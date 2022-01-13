ViacomCBS Taps CommScope for CDN IP Distribution

HICKORY, N.C.—CommScope has announced that ViacomCBS has migrated from satellite content delivery technologies to Content Delivery Network (CDN) IP for ViacomCBS' FAVE, DABL and select Showtime linear channels using the CommScope DigiCipher Streaming system.

The companies said that the migration represents the first ViacomCBS services to be fully transitioned from satellite to CDN IP. They are now leveraging existing CDN IP infrastructure for service distribution to CBS broadcast stations, DABL affiliates, and Showtime MVPDs throughout the U.S. instead of traditional satellite delivery.

The move is part of a larger digital transformation at ViacomCBS.

“Satellite bandwidth in the US will diminish by 60% in 2023 as a result of the successful 2020 FCC C-Band satellite auction,” said Ric Johnsen, senior vice president and segment leader, Broadband Networks at CommScope. “This creates an imperative for programmers to plan their eventual migration from satellite to CDN content distribution. Our DigiCipher Streaming system offers programmers like ViacomCBS a low-risk migration path that leverages their existing Integrated Receiver Decoders (IRDs) in the migration from satellite to CDN IP input, enables new distribution efficiencies, and eliminates service interruption.”

“The key to our decision was having the flexibility to choose a migration path and timeline that worked best for our unique business goals with the guarantee of zero service interruption,” added Hardys Eggum, senior vice president, Media Technology & Engineering, ViacomCBS. “CommScope’s solution provided a redundant design that avoided transport loss when we experienced a primary CDN outage in migrating the DABL service. This is an incredible milestone as we continue to accelerate our technology transformation.”

By partnering with CommScope throughout the decision-making process and investing in the DigiCipher Streaming system across the CBS, Showtime, and Viacom international services, the companies said that was ViacomCBS was able to achieve greater efficiencies and cost savings, eliminate geographic dependencies, and expand its footprint to connect with larger audiences worldwide.

The CommScope DigiCipher Streaming distribution system includes the following components: ME-7000 HEVC encoding, TME-2020 multiplexing/encryption, VDP-1000 packaging, BNC network management, and DSR-4470 IRDs.

The DigiCipher Streaming system allows consistent, unified control of the latest IRD platforms with both satellite and IP input, CommScope said.

The CommScope Broadcast Network Manager (BNC) control system and business system interface API can be used for securely provisioning services across an entire IRD footprint. Additionally, the CommScope DigiCipher Streaming redundant CDN design allows for uninterrupted service in the event of major primary CDN outages, CommScope said.