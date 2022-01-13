ViacomCBS, Comcast Ink New Carriage Deals

The new agreements will allow Comcast to offer the streaming service BET+ to its customers for the first time..

NEW YORK and PHILADELPHIA—ViacomCBS Inc. and Comcast Cable have inked new carriage agreements that will make ViacomCBS' full portfolio of broadcast, entertainment, news, and sports programming available to Comcast’s Xfinity customers.

The multi-year deals features renewed carriage of ViacomCBS' networks – including CBS Television Network, BET, CBS Sports Network, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, Showtime, and others — in addition to extending the availability of ViacomCBS' streaming services Paramount+, Pluto TV and Showtime OTT. For the first time, it will also allow Comcast to offer the streaming service BET+ to its customers.

"We are pleased to have reached new agreements that strengthen our long-valued partnership with Comcast," said Ray Hopkins, president, U.S. Networks Distribution, ViacomCBS. "ViacomCBS is a cornerstone content provider, and we look forward to serving millions of Xfinity customers with greater access to their favorite channels and programming from our leading brands."

"ViacomCBS continues to be a great partner, and we are very pleased to provide our Xfinity customers with access to their content across our industry-leading platforms," said Rebecca Heap, senior vice president, consumer products and propositions, Comcast Cable.