Vewd Launches Vewd Core 4.22
Newest version of the HTML5 and streaming SDK for connected TV devices adds video calling and targeted ad capabilities
OSLO, Norway—OTT software tech provider Vewd hjas released Vewd Core 4.22, the latest version of Vewd’s HTML5 and streaming SDK for connected TV devices.
New features in the latest Vewd Core enable video calling and advanced advertising. Vewd Core is available for connected devices running Linux, Android TV, AOSP, and RDK.
“Vewd Core makes Live TV, streaming video and games come to life on tens of millions of TVs and set-top boxes each year,” said Sascha Prüter, chief product officer at Vewd. “The newest Vewd Core leverages our nearly twenty years’ experience redefining what connected TV devices can do today, and charts a new course for what is possible in the next five years.”
New features of Vewd Core 4.22 include:
- Native video conferencing with WebRTC
- Better addressable TV with HbbTV targeted advertising
- Innovative smart TV software architecture for Linux devices
- Compliance with 2022 requirements from key OTT service providers and content owners
- Support for HbbTV 2.0.3 standard
- Tightened security with stricter sandboxing
- Improved text-to-speech support
- Performance and security improvements by updating to Chromium 92
More information is available here.
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.