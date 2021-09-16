Vewd Launches Vewd Core 4.22

OSLO, Norway—OTT software tech provider Vewd hjas released Vewd Core 4.22, the latest version of Vewd’s HTML5 and streaming SDK for connected TV devices.

New features in the latest Vewd Core enable video calling and advanced advertising. Vewd Core is available for connected devices running Linux, Android TV, AOSP, and RDK.

“Vewd Core makes Live TV, streaming video and games come to life on tens of millions of TVs and set-top boxes each year,” said Sascha Prüter, chief product officer at Vewd. “The newest Vewd Core leverages our nearly twenty years’ experience redefining what connected TV devices can do today, and charts a new course for what is possible in the next five years.”

New features of Vewd Core 4.22 include:

Native video conferencing with WebRTC

Better addressable TV with HbbTV targeted advertising

Innovative smart TV software architecture for Linux devices

Compliance with 2022 requirements from key OTT service providers and content owners

Support for HbbTV 2.0.3 standard

Tightened security with stricter sandboxing

Improved text-to-speech support

Performance and security improvements by updating to Chromium 92