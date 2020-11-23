Verizon Media, 24i Partner on ‘Pre-Integrated’ OTT Offering

NEW YORK—Verizon Media has partnered with 24i, an application management and user experience organization, to make it easy for broadcasters and other content owners to prepare and deliver video-on-demand and live content via OTT (over the top) to a broad range of devices.

Writing in a Verizon Media blog post in mid-November, the company’s Principal Product Manager John Reigart, says the pair have “created a pre-integrated OTT solution” that “enables media organizations to quickly and easily build engaging experiences across all of the more popular OTT devices.”

That solution, Smart OTT, is a turnkey, “cross-screen” video application development platform that provides media companies with the tools to develop a user interface to their liking. With custom design options, it is possible to customize a UI across all platforms, Reigart writes.

The bevy of supported platforms ranges from TVs, mobile devices and browsers to media devices like Roku, game consoles and set-top boxes.

Reigart also discusses 24i’s Backstage SaaS content management system, which gives OTT operators a way to “enrich, organize and present their content within all applications.”