Verizon Acquires Ad Insertion Software From Disney/ABC

NEW YORK—Verizon’s Digital Media Services Group has picked up a software package from ABC/Disney it says will provide broadcasters a “streamlined process for both digital ad insertion and program replacement for live, linear digital simulcasts.”

The software, called Translate, integrates seamlessly into Verizon’s Video Lifecycle Solution, an end-to-end video streaming platform. Translate ingests information from a broadcast traffic and playout management system, then “translates” the traffic, routing and playout system data into the video platform. This process simplifies and automates digital channel management for broadcast networks and their affiliate stations, as well as cable networks.

“As TV viewing habits change at whirlwind speeds, Verizon Digital Media Services gives Disney/ABC Television Group a next-generation video platform that provides a world-class viewing experience,” said Vince Roberts, chief technology officer and executive vice president of global operations for Disney/ABC Television Group. “One company offering a single-stop solution is the game changer the industry needs.”

Not only does Translate simplify the ad insertion process, it gives broadcasters the ability to create their own replacement rules for restricted program content. Programming rights underpin the scheduling of video content. Translate provides a lean and clean way for broadcasters to perform programming replacement through a simple user interface.

Available immediately, Translate is said to reduce the amount of work broadcasters do to assure the right content plays at the right time for the right markets, simplifying the unwieldy process of ad insertion and programming replacement.

Since 2012, the Verizon Digital Media Services platform has managed video encoding and delivery of content for Web, mobile and tablet streaming apps, including WATCH ABC, WATCH ABC Family, WATCH Disney Channel, WATCH Disney Junior and WATCH Disney XD.