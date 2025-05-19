FCC Approves Verizon-Frontier Merger After Verizon Backs Down on DEI

WASHINGTON—The FCC has approved Verizon’s $20 billion acquisition of Frontier, which was first announced last Sepembert. As part of the agency’s decision to grant a series of applications that transfer FCC licenses and authorizations, Verizon will be required to end its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The approval agreement also secures Verizon’s commitment to make major upgrades to Frontier's infrastructure that the FCC valued as being worth “billions” of dollars and promises to improve conditions for tower and telecom crews.

The deal is expected to close in early 2026. The acquisition adds nation's 'largest pure-play fiber internet provider' to Verizon's portfolio.

After President Donald Trump issued an executive order in January eliminating DEI programs at federal agencies, FCC chair Brendan Carr ended those programs at the FCC and has said he will make eliminating DEI programs part of the approval process for mergers. Carr has also launched investigations into DEI practices at Disney and Comcast.

“By approving this deal, the FCC ensures that Americans will benefit from a series of good and common-sense wins,” Carr said in a statement. “The transaction will unleash billions of dollars in new infrastructure builds in communities across the country—including rural America. This investment will accelerate the transition away from old, copper line networks to modern, high-speed ones. And it delivers for America’s tower and telecom crews who do the hard, often gritty work needed to build high-speed networks.”

In a post on X, Carr released the Verizon letter agreeing to end its DEI programs.

Verizon has now agreed to end its DEI policies as specified in a new FCC filing.These changes are effective immediately.A good step forward for equal opportunity, nondiscrimination, and the public interest. https://t.co/4a0SYgFcr2 pic.twitter.com/yrVdUVrxmVMay 16, 2025