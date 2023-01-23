Vegas Pro 20 Update Offers Support for More GPU Cards

MADISON, Wisc.—Vegas Creative Software today announced a free update for its Vegas Pro 20 that adds the ONNX Runtime AI engine to make better use of GPU power from a wider selection graphics cards.

The update, available today for free to existing users and incorporated into the release for new users, enables faster processing of AI functions in the Vegas Pro workflow, the company said.

The release also offers new features, such as additional advanced color curves enabling editors to dial in with more precise control their color workflows. The release includes other new workflow features and enhancements to improve efficiency and collaboration directly on the timeline, it said.

New color workflow enhancements include:

Hue vs. Luminance, a curve that enables users to define a hue or the average of a range of hues in their video and then to adjust luminance of a specific color.

Saturation vs. Luminance, a curve that lets users define saturation levels and then adjust the luminance level of that range.

Luminance vs. Saturation, which enables users to define a range of luminance levels in the video and then adjust the saturation level of the range.

Besides the new ONNX Runtime AI engine support, the update also offers:

A new welcome screen that helps users make decisions about the setup of their project as well as working configuration.

A Smart Mask (beta) plug-in that analyzes a video frame and users AI to identify objects in the frame for which the solution can generate a mask.

New Bezier mask point animation control that enables users to create masks that morph over time as the shapes of objects change;

Enhanced workflow features, including: Hover Scrub Bypass; UX Improvements for file drop workflows; effects-related flexibility; and auto-ripple mode UX enhancement.

Improved speech-to-text.

Vegas Pro 20 is available as three options: Vegas Edit, Vegas Pro; and Vegas Post.