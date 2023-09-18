Vegas Creative Software Launches New Pricing Model

MADISON, Wisc.—Vegas Creative Software has announced what it is billing as an industry-first new pricing model called Vegas Pro 365+ that combines the best of both worlds, perpetual licenses and subscriptions as part of the Company’s SmartScription program.

For customers, this means that after two years, if they decide to cancel their subscription, they are entitled to get a perpetual license for the latest version of their product. With this, they can keep using Vegas Pro for as long as they like, so they will never lose access to their projects. No other content creation platform in the industry offers this level of flexibility for their subscriptions.

Given Vegas Pro’s annual release cycle, every Vegas Pro 365+ subscriber will typically get access to three consecutive releases. As such, it is also the smart choice for customers who prefer owning a permanent license, as they save 40% compared to purchasing a perpetual license and two upgrades, the company said.

During the time of their subscription, they benefit from all the special value features and functionality exclusive to subscription, such as cloud storage, cloud-based Text-to-Speech, and access to Vegas Content royalty-free HD video/audio clips.

Vegas Creative Software caters to the diversity of content creators with a variety of products to meet their specific requirements and budget, whether they favor perpetual ownership or subscriptions, the company said. With today’s announcement of the new 365+ option, Vegas Pro 21 is offering the smart choice for both of these preferences.

Vegas Pro 21 is available in three options:

Vegas Pro Edit. Ideally suited for professional content creators, aspiring editors and even novices who want the pure Vegas Pro editing experience, Vegas Pro Edit includes Vegas Pro 21, 20GB of cloud storage (available with subscription plan), Speech-to-Text and cloud-based Text-to-Speech (available with subscription plan), Vegas Content with 20 royalty-free HD video/audio clips per month (with subscription plan). Pricing: New: $287.76 (365+ two year subscription with option to keep a perpetual license); $19.99 USD/month (monthly contract); $143.88/year (one time payment per year); $199.00 for a new perpetual license. (Price for version upgrades for perpetual license owners is $149.00).

Vegas Pro Suite. Designed for aspiring and professional content creators like filmmakers, social media influencers, YouTubers, and others, Vegas Pro Suite includes: Vegas Pro 21 with SOUND FORGE Audio Studio - complete audio editing solution; ACID Music Studio - loop-based music production; Mocha Vegas - motion tracking software; Boris FX Primatte Studio - chroma keying software; 50GB of cloud storage (available with subscription plan); Speech-to-Text and cloud-based Text-to-Speech (available with subscription plan); Vegas Content: unlimited royalty-free HD video/audio clips per month (with subscription plan). Pricing: New: $383.76 (365+ two year subscription with option to keep a perpetual license); $34.99/mo (monthly contract); $191.88/year (annual contract, prepaid); $299.00 for a new perpetual license (price for version upgrades for perpetual license owners is $199.00)

Vegas Pro Post. Developed for content creators who require a complete video/audio editing and high-end compositing and RAW image compositing workflow experience, Vegas Pro Post includes: Vegas Pro 21; Vegas Effects for high-end compositing; Vegas Image for RAW image compositing; SOUND FORGE Pro - professional audio editor; ACID Pro - creative loop-based DAW; Mocha Vegas - motion tracking software; Boris FX Primatte Studio - chroma keying software; 100GB of cloud storage (available with subscription plan); Speech-to-Text and cloud-based Text-to-Speech (available with subscription plan); Vegas Content: Unlimited access to royalty-free HD and 4K video and/or audio clip downloads (available with subscription plan). Pricing: New: $599.76 (365+ two year subscription with option to keep a perpetual license); $44.99/month (monthly contract); $299.88 (annual contract, prepaid); $399.00 for a new perpetual license (price for version upgrades for perpetual license owners is $299.00).

More information is available here.