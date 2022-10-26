Utah Scientific Promotes Barry Singer to VP of Sales

SALT LAKE CITY—Utah Scientific, has promoted Barry Singer to vice president of sales. He previously served as the company’s western regional sales manager. In his new role, Singer will primarily manage and work with the sales team and channel partners.

Utah Scientific President and CEO Brett Benson said, "[Barry’s] extensive experience as a regional sales and channel manager for major manufacturers in the broadcast industry makes him the right person to lead Utah Scientific's outstanding sales team. We're excited to see the results of the new initiatives Barry will bring."

Singer has more than 35 years of experience working with manufacturers such as Ampex, Tektronix, Grass Valley and Ross Video, giving him a solid base for understanding many diverse technologies. He also owned and operated a dealership and systems integration company, providing a well-rounded perspective of the sales channel.

Singer said he was looking forward to continuing the company’s growth “while never losing sight of our customers' requirements and circumstances. Utah Scientific is staged to continue providing rock-solid product and support while delivering on our customers next-generation goals."