Utah Scientific President To Retire

SALT LAKE CITY—Tom Harmon will retire after a 15-year run as president of Utah Scientific, effective Jan. 1, 2018, the company announced today. Dave Burland, company COO and EVP of finance, will take over as president. Harmon will remain as company chairman of the board.

Dave Burland

“It’s been a fantastic ride, with the best team in the industry,” said Harmon, in a press release announcing his retirement.

Under Harmon’s leadership the company has racked up several technological and business accomplishments, including advances in SDI/IP hybrid routing, the launch an enterprise-scale, single-link 12G routing switcher and the introduction of a no-fee, 10-year product warranty. Frost & Sullivan also recognized the company with its Global Customer Service Leadership Award in the video switcher category on Harmon’s watch.

Burland will take on the role of company president having been with the Utah Scientific for the past 16 years. During his 28-year career in the broadcast industry, he has held senior management positions with Quanta Corp., Dynatech Video Group and Vela Corp.

More information is available on the Utah Scientific website.