Utah Scientific graphics station supports CGS Newschief

Utah Scientific's new GS-4000 graphics station can now receive automated, real-time data feeds and local content updates from CGS's Newschief system as a result of a strategic partnership between Utah Scientific and CGS Infographics Automation. Utah Scientific's GS-4000 works with its own MC-4000 master control switcher to support graphics, including fixed text, multiple text crawls, still and animated logos, snipes and time-and-temperature displays. Integrated with CGS Newschief, the Utah Scientific graphics station automates the often labor-intensive task of collecting data from multiple sources and merging it with graphics for on-air display.

The CGS Newschief data feed is a centralized source of automated headlines, weather, sports scores and statistics, lottery results, stock prices and market indices. CGS can also provide Newschief software to facilitate the collection of local information such as school closings, high school sports and election returns.