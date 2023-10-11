USSI Global Expands Executive Team
The company today announced the appointment of two new vice presidents
MELBOURNE, Fla.—Lincoln Biederbeck has joined USSI Global as vice president of business development, and Jared Hogrefe has joined as vice president of accounting and finance, the company said.
Biederbeck comes to USSI Global with an extensive background in satellite, broadcast and network sales. He has provided sales support to major broadcasters, national retailers, government agencies, enterprise customers and professional sports leagues. Biederbeck earned a bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University.
Hogrefe started his accounting career in a Department of Defense manufacturing business setting. He has accounting and finance experience in manufacturing, aerospace and defense and professional services. He is responsible for the company’s day-to-day accounting and finance operations. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). Hogrefe earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Western International University.
“USSI Global continues to grow, and strategic hires like these help ensure that we maintain momentum and stability,” said USSI Global CEO David Christiano. “Jared is here to help keep our finances in order and support our corporate culture of fiscal responsibility. Lincoln brings a wealth of industry knowledge that will help new and existing customers make informed technology choices.”
Biederbeck is based in Atlanta and can be contacted at lincoln.biederbeck@ussiglobal.com.
Hogrefe is based at the company’s headquarters in Melbourne, Fla., and can be contacted at jared.hogrefe@ussiglobal.com.
Phil Kurz is a contributing editor to TV Tech. He has written about TV and video technology for more than 30 years and served as editor of three leading industry magazines. He earned a Bachelor of Journalism and a Master’s Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism.