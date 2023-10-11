USSI Global Expands Executive Team

MELBOURNE, Fla.—Lincoln Biederbeck has joined USSI Global as vice president of business development, and Jared Hogrefe has joined as vice president of accounting and finance, the company said.

Lincoln Biederbeck (Image credit: USSI Global)

Biederbeck comes to USSI Global with an extensive background in satellite, broadcast and network sales. He has provided sales support to major broadcasters, national retailers, government agencies, enterprise customers and professional sports leagues. Biederbeck earned a bachelor’s degree at Illinois Wesleyan University.

Hogrefe started his accounting career in a Department of Defense manufacturing business setting. He has accounting and finance experience in manufacturing, aerospace and defense and professional services. He is responsible for the company’s day-to-day accounting and finance operations. He is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Management Accountant (CMA). Hogrefe earned his bachelor’s degree in accounting and an MBA from Western International University.

Jared Hogrefe (Image credit: USSI Global)

“USSI Global continues to grow, and strategic hires like these help ensure that we maintain momentum and stability,” said USSI Global CEO David Christiano. “Jared is here to help keep our finances in order and support our corporate culture of fiscal responsibility. Lincoln brings a wealth of industry knowledge that will help new and existing customers make informed technology choices.”

Biederbeck is based in Atlanta and can be contacted at lincoln.biederbeck@ussiglobal.com .