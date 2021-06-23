USSI Global Adds Ted Korte to Executive Team

MELBOURNE, Fla.—USSI Global has appointed Ted Korte as vice president of Programs and Innovation Lab. Reporting to COO Anthony Morelli, Korte will focus on technology development and systems integration strategies that bring the company’s core broadcast, digital signage and electronic business and consumer operations closer together.

In a company statement Morelli said, “With several exciting new initiatives in motion, the time is right to bring on someone who has the right expertise and vision to propel our business forward, and deliver innovative programs and services for our customers. We are confident that Ted is the right person for this job, and we are proud to welcome him to the USSI Global team.”

Korte comes to USSI Global with 25 years of broadcast industry experience, including 20 years at Harris Corp. where he served as director of engineering across key business units (automation and asset management, video servers and editing, and TV and radio transmission). He joined Qligent in 2014 as chief operating officer/chief technical officer, bringing the company’s Vision monitoring platform to market.

Returning to Harris Corp., now L3Harris, in 2019 Korte focused on internal research and development projects for the space industry, gaining experience in program management and satellite technologies, including LEO groundstations and global networking systems that represent important emerging markets for USSI Global.

Korte said he looks forward to working with USSI Global colleagues and customers on current initiatives, including the C-Band satellite transition; and other long-term business opportunities, including digital out-of-home programs for EV charging stations.