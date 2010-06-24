Univision Sets Online Records With World Cup

NEW YORK: Univision Interactive delivered its highest online and mobile traffic levels yet on Tuesday, day 12 of the World Cup, the Spanish-language media company said. Univision platforms had nearly 19 million page views and 2.6 million visits on day 12. To date, the tournament delivered more than 180 million page views and 23.3 million visits across Web platforms.



Live streaming of all day 12 matches propelled UnivisionFutbol.com to its top day ever with more than 700,000 hours of live streaming throughout the day. The site also registered the longest streaming time per media player, with viewers watching an average of 1 hour, 45 minutes. Live streaming, match coverage and commentary have generated nearly 5 million hours of video to date. Daily unique streams continue to average more than a quarter million, Univision said.



Day 12 also was the top day for Univision Fútbol’s mobile app, which had 1.7 million page views and more than 310,000 visits. These results were fueled by the app on iPhone, which also had its top day as well. Across all mobile platforms, the Univision Fútbol App has generated nearly 15 million page views and more than 2.6 million visits since the start of the tournament.

