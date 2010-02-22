Univision Launches Mobile and Web Novelas Channel

NEW YORK: Univision’s interactive division is launching a new online and mobile channel later this year, the Spanish-language broadcaster said today. The new Novelas y Series channel will debut on Univision.com, where another “webnovela,” “Vidas Cruzadas,” has done well. The series has generated more than 2.5 million vide streams in the United States and is one of the top two most-watched titles at Univision.com, the company said.



Univision last year announced it would start putting short- and long-form programming on YouTube. The November announcement marked the first time the network decided to make its content available to a Web site it didn’t own. The deal gave Univision’s programming a higher Web profile, though its most popular fare--telenovalas produced by Grupo Televisa--wasn’t included. The strident, Spanish-language soap operas are among the most-viewed videos on YouTube.



Univision said Novelas y Series “will include third-party content from Azecta America, RCN Television, and Dori Media Group, as well as original programming from Univision Interactive Media. Programs from the Univision Network’s top shows and special events will also be featured. Users will be able to access the video on both online and mobile platforms. As a hub for novela enthusiasts, the channel will also include the latest novela news, celebrity gossip, behind-the-scenes footage and message boards on a dedicated section co-branded with Dori Media Group.”



It did not specify mobile distribution platforms.



Univision announced last month it was building a new production facility in Miami to supply the company’s three TV networks--Univision, TeleFutura and Galavision, as well as the Web site.



