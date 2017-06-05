Univision Joins Sinclair, Nextstar ATSC 3.0 Consortium

IRVING, TEXAS & BALTIMORE—Nextstar Media Group and Sinclair Broadcast Group are welcoming the newest member to their consortium that seeks to promote broadcast spectrum aggregation, innovation and monetization, Univision Local Media.

The consortium was initially launched in March. It works on innovation, develops and explores products and services associated with ATSC 3.0 and monetization opportunities such as spectrum utilization, virtual MVPD platforms, multicast channels, automotive applications, single frequency networks and wireless data applications.

Both Nextstar and Sinclair praised Univision’s reach to the Spanish-American community for their goal of sharing ATSC 3.0 information with the public.

“We are encouraged by the leadership that Nextstar and Sinclair have shown in advancing the new ATSC 3.0 standard for our industry,” said John Eck, EVP and chief local media officer for Univision. “We look forward to partnering with them to identify new content and distribution opportunities that maximize the value of our broadcast spectrum and provide meaningful benefit to consumers and advertisers.”

The consortium has agreed to collaborate on a non-exclusive basis and will continue to look for other broadcasters to join, per the official press release.