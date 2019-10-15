Univision Founder Emilio Nicolas Sr. Dead at 88

SAN ANTONIO—Emilio Nicolas Sr., one of the founders of Univision, passed away over the weekend at his home in San Antonio.

Nicolas began his broadcasting career at the Spanish television station KCOR-TV in San Antonio producing live shows and directing the news department. He eventually became the station’s president and general manager. When the station was purchased in 1961 and became KWEX, Nicolas helped rebuild the station and helped it become part of the Spanish International Network. In 1976, KWEX became the center for SIN, which was the first satellite interconnected television network in the U.S. and would eventually become Univision.

Other achievements during his broadcast career include lobbying Congress to mandate that all TV sets be equipped to receive both VHF and UHF channels. He also served as the chairman for the National Association of Spanish Broadcasters.

Nicolas is survived by his wife, three children and their spouses, one sister, five grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.