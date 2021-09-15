Univision Debuts on YouTube TV

MIAMI—Univision Communications has announced that it has reached a carriage agreement with YouTube TV that makes Univision, UniMás and Galavisión are available on the subscription streaming service.

This will also give subscribers in the top Hispanic markets, including Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas and Chicago, among others, a new way to access Univision and UniMás’ highly rated local news, weather and programming, the companies said.

Univision's network and local content became part of the subscription streaming service’s standard offering on September 15.

“We are delighted to partner with YouTube TV to expand Univision’s robust portfolio of networks and stations to include YouTube TV,” said Hamed Nasseri, vice president, content distribution, Univision. “Amid the popularity of streaming services as well as the growing influence of our Hispanic community, this is an important step to ensure that our audience has access to our leading Spanish-language news, sports, and entertainment wherever they consume content. We are excited for today’s launch and recognize YouTube TV’s continued commitment to serving our growing and influential Hispanic audience.”

Univision, UniMás and Galavisión own a combined 55% share of Spanish-language television viewing in primetime among Adults 18-49, Univision said.