University of Oklahoma Taps Viewcast for Media Streaming



The University of Oklahoma is using ViewCast’s Niagara Pro II streaming media appliance to encode, manage and deliver digital media over IP.



The device is being used by the school’s Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication to simultaneously deliver Adobe Flash content to the university’s OUTV web users and Windows Media content to AT&T U-verse users through a single, simple-to-use interface.



“We wanted to get away from a cumbersome piecemeal approach to streaming media, involving multiple PCs with installed video cards, and requiring significant maintenance and support,” said George Lynn Franklin, station manager, Gaylord College of Journalism and Mass Communication, University of Oklahoma. “ViewCast’s Niagara Pro II solution accommodated all of our requirements with a single system. The result is a low-cost, easy-to-use solution that ensures high-performance streaming with near bullet-proof reliability.”



“Digital media is playing an increasingly important role within today’s higher-education instruction and communication initiatives, but educational institutions are challenged to simplify the delivery and keep costs down,” said Dave Stoner, President and CEO of ViewCast. “ViewCast’s streaming appliances offer uncompromising quality and simplicity of operation, and the ability to stream a wide variety of digital assets in multiple resolutions, formats and bit rates simultaneously, for a wide range of applications. With greater flexibility to deliver digital assets in different ways, our customers get more value from their digital assets, at a lower total cost of ownership.”



With its two independent channels, the Niagara Pro II allows users to capture SDI video and encode multiple full-resolution (D1) streams. It encodes, streams and archives professional grade digital video and audio and provides simultaneous streaming in multiple resolutions at multiple data rates in multiple streaming formats, including Windows Media, Adobe Flash, and 3GPP mobile formats.



