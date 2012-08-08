Uhl Joins RF Specialties of California

ESCONDIDO, CALIF.: RF Specialties of California has announced the addition Mike Uhl as an audio systems specialist. Uhl has a long sales history in the industry. He started at Pacific Research & Engineering in 1978. He has also worked for Sierra Automated Systems and most recently, Telos.



Uhl will be based in Escondido. RF Specialties is a group of allied but independent broadcast audio equipment dealers.~ from Radio World

