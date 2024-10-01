U.K.'s Super League Basketball Partners With Brandvox, EMG/Gravity Media For Broadcast Production

LEICESTER, U.K.—The Super League Basketball (SLB)—a British professional basketball league—has appointed production partners Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media as its official broadcast production partners, the league said today.

“EMG / Gravity Media is delighted to work alongside Super League Basketball and Brandvox,” said Frank Callaghan, EMG / Gravity Media’s director of production and content in the U.K. “It's an exciting next stage for the sport in the U.K., with a brand-new broadcast partner, we're looking forward to bringing the stories to life in what promises to be a fascinating season ahead.”

The news follows the announcement that DAZN will broadcast all men’s SLB games globally live and free-to-air. Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media will produce the league’s full schedule of more than 200 games.

Brandvox specializes in live and on-demand video production and distribution. It will manage the delivery of all live games and work alongside EMG / Gravity Media, which will oversee all on-demand content and a number of live games, the league said.

“Throughout an exhaustive tender process, both Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media demonstrated a clear and collaborative commitment to engaging the Super League Basketball community and providing fans with the best possible coverage of their sport,” said SLB chair Vaughn Millette.

“We’ve been impressed by how quickly Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media have mobilized their resources to work together and enable the Super League games to be broadcast from the very opening weekend.

“Given the tight timescales we’ve all been working to, we look forward to developing the offering throughout the SLB Trophy competition and introducing a weekly half-hour highlights show alongside additional digital content in the coming weeks.”

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

More information is available on the Brandvox and EMG / Gravity Media websites.







-