TVU tweaks for pro sports

TVU Networks has expanded its operations to deliver the award-winning TVUPack cellular uplink mobile video solutions to sports leagues, teams, venues and broadcasters to enable them to capture and broadcast live video content over multiple broadcast and online platforms.

The changing media landscape has introduced an explosion in demand for video content of games and other functions, including pre-game, post-game, practices and other team-related activities, especially among younger audiences. To help meet the demand for more video content, NFL hall of famer and professional broadcaster Ronnie Lott has joined TVU Networks to spearhead the company’s ability to deliver its best-in-class solutions in the sports market.

Under Lott’s guidance, TVU has tailored the features of the TVUPack to specifically fit the sports market. Live video content is in high demand, and as such, sporting organizations and sports media outlets are moving fast to adopt mobile streaming technology to meet that demand.

A number of leading sports broadcasters around the globe regularly rely upon TVUPack to deliver compelling live video content from practically any location imaginable. TVUPack has been used to cover a number of the biggest sporting events in the world, including the Olympics, World Cup, and championship matches for major sports leagues around the globe. In addition to being used by traditional sports broadcasters, TVU has added a number of professional sports organizations that have been looking for solutions to meet the growing demand for live video as customers in recent weeks, including the National Hockey League (NHL) and Major League Soccer (MLS).