TVU Networks Taps Cohen as Senior Sales Exec

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—Jeff Cohen has been announced as a new addition to TVU Networks staff, coming on board to serve as a senior sales executive. Cohen will be based in New York and serve existing clientele in the Northeastern U.S., as well as pursue new customer opportunities.

Jeff Cohen

Before joining TVU Networks, Cohen was vice president of East Coast sales for Archimedia Technology. He also worked for Sohonet as its Eastern U.S. and Canada sales executive; and Eastern regional sales manager for Masstech. He also founded Digital Imaging Solutions. Other past positions included work at Sony, Avid, Electrosonic Systems, and BBC Systems Integration.

TVU Networks is provider of IP-based live video technology.