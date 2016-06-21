TVU Networks Expands Distribution to Greece and Cyprus

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIF.—TVU Networks is planting its flag in the Greece and Cyprus broadcast markets, announcing it has partnered with Ariston Broadcast & Telecom Solutions S.A. to distribute TVU’s IP technologies. The Athens-based media services provider will also handle TVU rental services for capturing, transmitting and distributing live video.

“This partnership with TVU Networks is crucial as we enter into this new era where customers require integrated solutions that combine technology, industry leadership, quality, cost-efficiency—and at the same time, the sustainable tools and methodologies not just to optimize their infrastructure and IP video ecosystem now but also for the future,” said Ariston Managing Director Christos Doulis.

TVU Networks is a provider of IP-based live video technologies.