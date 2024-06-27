TVU Networks Adds Three Industry Veterans To Propel Growth, Product Innovation

CUPERTINO, Calif.—TVU Networks has announced the appointment of Socrates Lozano, vice president of solutions for the Americas and global head of partnerships; Laura Pursley, global director of marketing; and Brian Swanson, director of enterprise sales for North America.

Lozano has nearly two decades of industry experience, including roles at The E.W. Scripps Company, and has spearheaded newsroom transformations and technological integrations. His previous experience will be instrumental in expanding the company’s media supply chain ecosystem, TVU Networks said.

Socrates Lozano (Image credit: TVU)

“Media has the unique ability to inspire and connect communities,” said Lozano. “As the industry continues to evolve with new technologies and shifting consumption habits, my goal is to help TVU customers leverage advanced workflows to enhance efficiency and engage audiences more effectively.”

Pursley will oversee the company’s go-to-market strategies in the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. The new global director of marketing has 12 years of experience promoting emerging video production and post-production technologies, including those from Adobe, Frame.io and Sony Electronics. TVU looks to her experience as an accelerant for the adoption of TVU’s cloud and AI offering, it said.

Laura Pursley (Image credit: TVU)

“Everyone involved in content creation is a storyteller at heart. TVU empowers users to bring more stories to more audiences around the world - with speed, ease and customizability,” she said.

Swanson joins TVU with more than 20 years of experience. He has lead affiliate sales and marketing teams and most recently held a position as vice president of distribution.

Brian Swanson (Image credit: TVU)

“TVU's approach to meeting the client where they are at and leveraging its highly collaborative model for experimentation is unique and unprecedented. I am proud to join such a progressive company and I look forward to helping our customers innovate through this fast-evolving media landscape,” said Swanson.

TVU is extending its reach and strengthening its user-focused approach, said company founder and CEO Paul Shen.

“Our new team members bring the expertise and vision necessary to keep us at the forefront of industry transformation alongside our clients,” said Shen.