TVU Announces TVU Sports, Hire Ken Valdiserri

MOUNTAINVIEW, CALIF. – TVU Networks has announced the formation of TVU Sports, a new division aimed at connecting sport organizations with fans through video. TVU has hired Ken Valdiserri to head up TVU Sports.

Since 2013, TVU has been working with the NFL, NHL, MLB, MLS and the NBA to extend their use of live video to serve the fanbases. TVU Sports will help expand operations within the sports market and help organizations meet the growing demand for video from both fans and media.

Valdiserri brings 25 years of experience in professional sports to TVU, previously serving in public relations and marketing for the Chicago Bears and Chicago White Sox, as well as other organizations like the University of Notre Dame, the Arena Football League and the WWE/XFL.