TvStartup Launches New OTT Video Management Platform

LAS VEGAS—TvStartup Inc. has launched new Video CMS Software, an all-in-one video management system.

The Video CMS Software is the next level of TvStartup's OTT platform, which offers a turn-key solution for video and audio creators to own, launch, and directly monetize their own internet TV channels.

"We've truly made this entire system with the creator in mind," says Brock Fisher, CEO at TvStartup. "Everything you could possibly need to build, manage, and monetize an online video channel is now in one place, giving all creators easy access to large audiences and providing the best experience for their viewers."

Key Features and benefits of the Video CMS Software include:

Direct Monetization Options (automated and customs ads, subscriptions, & pay-per-view for ad-supported, premium subscription and freemium approaches to monetization.)

Custom Live Streaming in the never-before-seen Broadcast Studio (on-screen overlays, collab features, custom logos, re-streaming capabilities, and many more options.)

24/7 Scheduled Programming with flexible ad insertion capabilities

One-Click, Multiple Platform Distribution to branded OTT apps like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as mobile, social and web destinations.

Video-On-Demand categorization for video libraries

Full support for Audio-On-Demand and Audio Streaming

Turn-Key multi-platform publishing including syncing all streaming and on-demand content directly to custom branded OTT apps like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more.

TvStartup's new Video CMS Software is available and being demoed at the NAB Show in Booth W7406 (April 24-April 27, 2022).