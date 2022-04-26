TvStartup Launches New OTT Video Management Platform
By George Winslow published
Video CMS Software is a turn-key solution for video and audio creators to launch and monetize internet TV channels
LAS VEGAS—TvStartup Inc. has launched new Video CMS Software, an all-in-one video management system.
The Video CMS Software is the next level of TvStartup's OTT platform, which offers a turn-key solution for video and audio creators to own, launch, and directly monetize their own internet TV channels.
"We've truly made this entire system with the creator in mind," says Brock Fisher, CEO at TvStartup. "Everything you could possibly need to build, manage, and monetize an online video channel is now in one place, giving all creators easy access to large audiences and providing the best experience for their viewers."
Key Features and benefits of the Video CMS Software include:
- Direct Monetization Options (automated and customs ads, subscriptions, & pay-per-view for ad-supported, premium subscription and freemium approaches to monetization.)
- Custom Live Streaming in the never-before-seen Broadcast Studio (on-screen overlays, collab features, custom logos, re-streaming capabilities, and many more options.)
- 24/7 Scheduled Programming with flexible ad insertion capabilities
- One-Click, Multiple Platform Distribution to branded OTT apps like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, as well as mobile, social and web destinations.
- Video-On-Demand categorization for video libraries
- Full support for Audio-On-Demand and Audio Streaming
- Turn-Key multi-platform publishing including syncing all streaming and on-demand content directly to custom branded OTT apps like Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and more.
TvStartup's new Video CMS Software is available and being demoed at the NAB Show in Booth W7406 (April 24-April 27, 2022).
George Winslow is the senior content producer for TV Tech. He has written about the television, media and technology industries for nearly 30 years for such publications as Broadcasting & Cable, Multichannel News and TV Tech. Over the years, he has edited a number of magazines, including Multichannel News International and World Screen, and moderated panels at such major industry events as NAB and MIP TV. He has published two books and dozens of encyclopedia articles on such subjects as the media, New York City history and economics.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.