tvONE Buys Out Nortek

ERLANGER, KY – Through a friendly management buyout, tvONE has separated itself from its previous owner, Nortek, Inc. The acquisition was completed July 31. The new executive team for tvONE includes tvONE managers David Van Horn, chief financial officer, David Reynaga, chief technical officer, and Andy Fliss, vice president of sales and marketing, with active involvement from Frithjof Becker and Richard Mallet.

“We are extremely excited about independently driving the future of the company,” said Fliss. “This management group intimately knows and cares about our coworkers and we are prepared to solidify tvONE’s philosophical principles and chart a company plan geared for growth and success.”

The company expects no changes in customer-related activity through the transition.

Based in Erlanger, Ky., tvONE is a developer and supplier of video conversion and AV signal distribution technology.