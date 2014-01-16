tvONE Announces its Newest Corio2 Universal Scaler

ERLANGER, KY. – tvONE introduces its newest Corio2 Universal Scaler. The C2-2855 is the first in a new generation of high-performance scalers providing high-quality video scaling and format conversion along with intuitive user-interface tools.



The C2-2855 Universal Scaler has more input/output flexibility than previous tvONE scalers. It can be set up and managed using a redesigned front panel or via a computer-based control panel that allows setup in less than 1/3 the time of the previous generation. The front panel helps with setup time through the use of color-modulated soft-buttons, categorized menus and recall of up to 12 presets with 2 button-presses. Microsoft Windows-compatible control software is available for the C2-2855.



The C2-2855 enables flexible audio embedding and de-embedding for both HDMI and 3G/HD/SDI inputs and outputs. Add to that an integral stereo audio 4x1 audio routing switcher with four unbalanced inputs that can follow the video input selection. A rear panel terminal block and a 3.5mm jack-socket provides audio monitoring access.



The C2-2855 provides bi-directional conversion between a variety of analog and digital video formats, including SD/HD/3G-SDI, HDMI, DVI, composite video, YC, YUV, YPbPr or RGB. An included key feature allows an image to be keyed over another and faded in and out due to the 4:4:4 sampling format for RGB sources, precise keying at the pixel level can be achieved. Five full-frame still images can be stored and switched along with five logos.



Transitions permit seamless cuts, fades or wipes between input sources, and the picture-in-picture (PIP) functionality allows an input to be inset in a window over a second input or vice versa. The PIP window can be placed anywhere on the screen. Frame lock allows for different resolutions to be used independent of frame rate.



The unit is housed in a desktop case and can be rack-mounted with an optional 19-inch rack mount kit that holds one or two units.