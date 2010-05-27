TVB Tech Alert: Phosphorescent OLED Lighting Panels

EWING, N.J.: Universal Display Corp. is introducing organic light-emitting diode lighting panels at the Society for Information Display show today in Seattle. UDC said it will demonstrate advances in white OLED performance with a commercial-scale 15-by-15 cm lighting panel using its phosphorescent OLED technology and materials.



“This new white OLED panel is believed to have the most energy-efficient performance, at this scale, reported to date,” UDC said.



The company, which receives funding from the U.S. Department of Energy, said the panel “emits a warm-white light with a color rendering index of 87 and a correlated color temperature of 3055K. It also has a luminous efficacy of 50 lumens per watt using an optical outcoupling treatment with a modest 1.5x enhancement factor.”



UDC says the operating life of the 15-by-15 cm PHOLED panels are about 10,000 hours to 70 percent of an initial luminance of 1,000 cd/m(2). The panels are said to employ a “new light-blue UniversalPHOLED emitter system,” that reduces power consumption and extends operational life.

