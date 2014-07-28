TV Technology Articles by James ONeal

The following is a list of notable articles that appeared in TV Technology by Technology Editor James O'Neal.

TV Coverage of the Kennedy Assassination

Covering breaking news has always been a challenge for television journalists. At times, it involves a great deal of ingenuity and determination. This is just as true now as it was 50 years ago.

NTSC Color Celebrates its 60th Anniversary

Ever hear of the “color wars?” If not, read on.

The Videotape Recorder Turns 50

The science of magnetically recording video images is so mature today that it's taken completely for granted, but that was not always the case.

TV's Longest Remote

On the evening of July 20, 1969, when Neil Armstrong set foot on the moon and proclaimed that his action amounted to "one small step for man and one giant leap for mankind," it signaled the beginning of a new era in space exploration and was viewed live by perhaps the largest television audience ever—more than half a billion people.

Remembering Telstar

For those who don’t remember, or weren’t there, Telstar really was the big news item of the day.

Airing Classics in HD Creates Challenges

Hollywood stars have a history of complaining about the cruelty of the high-definition TV camera in terms of revealing every wrinkle and blemish. Will this be the case too whenever it’s time to pull a classic Hollywood film from the vault for televising?

Digitizing History

The Packard Campus of the Library of Congress (LOC) National Audio-Video Conservation Center contains a vast number of recordings preserved on a variety of media, and in an almost limitless number of formats, including film, tape, disc, wire and cylinder.